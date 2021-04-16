Who is Wren from Floribama Shore? Meet Kirk Medas' girlfriend!











Floribama Shore usually brings in new house guests, as the MTV crew party and live together for summer. So, who is Kirk’s girlfriend Wren?

The fourth season has been nothing short of drama and shocks, such as Gus Smyrnios going missing, and Aimee’s cousin Ally turning up.

Another person entered the Floribama Shore house on the April 15th episode, which turned out to be Kirk’s girlfriend Wren.

We done some research to get to know her a little better, and explored how Kirk might have met his new beau…

Who is Wren Marie?

Wren Marie, from Atlanta, is Kirk Medas’ girlfriend.

He calls her his “better half”, but she tends to stay out of the limelight.

Several fans have described Wren as “beautiful”, and seemed to really enjoy seeing Kirk all loved-up on the series.

Wren and Kirk have been pictured in Buckhead, Georgia, in the past, which suggests this may be where she grew up, or how they met.

Hearing how @KirkMedas talks about Wren is the absolute sweetest thing ever! Definitely the happiest he’s ever been🤞🏻🖤 #FloribamaShore — xxHarmonyxx (@xx_harmonyxx) April 16, 2021

Wren Marie on Floribama Shore

Kirk was seen calling Wren Marie up and asking her to come and stay with him in the Floribama Shore house.

They seemed extremely happy to see each other again – plus, she was present for some drama at the dinner table.

Kirk hoped there would be no arguments while his girlfriend was there, but it wasn’t long before things kicked off between Candace and the boys.

For the millionth time I HAVE A GF AND HAVE FOR TWO YEARS https://t.co/RGtdAkLoH0 — Kirk Medas (@KirkMedas) January 17, 2020

Wren Marie and Kirk: Relationship

The couple have been together since 2018, but she’s not part of the show.

Several fans have often questioned why Kirk is never seen flirting with anyone on Floribama Shore, and it’s because he’s been loved up for years.

Kirk usually keeps his relationship private, and has addressed that he is not a single man to fans in the past.

