In 2023, Today show viewers want to know if Al Roker is a certified meteorologist. He’s become a much-loved member of the team on Today after almost 30 years on the show.

Al Roker first joined Today in 1996 and since then he’s become something of a national treasure. Al battled ill health in 2022 and 2023 leaving his fans concerned and sending well wishes on his social media pages.

With such a successful media career, mainly as the weather reporter on Today, Al has endured all kinds of storms and crazy weather conditions. He presented a 34-hour weather forecast in 2014, Hurricane Wilma knocked him off his feet live on air in 2005 as he attempted to stand in 100-mph winds.

Al has also had guests host the weather with him including actress Storm Reid and singer Ariana Grande.

Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Is Al Roker a certified meteorologist?

Al Roker isn’t a certified meteorologist. He attended the State University of New York at Oswego reports Encyclopedia.

Al graduated with a degree in communications, and “took classes in meteorology to satisfy the university’s science requirements… While still a sophomore in college, he landed a part-time job as weekend weather forecaster at nearby WTVH-TV in Syracuse.”

He’s been Today’s weather anchor since 1996.

The Today star has reported on all kinds of weather events, some of which have been dangerous.

When it came to explaining what he “loves” about being a weatherman, Al said on Today that “every day is different.”

He continued: “…when the weather turns bad you’re helping them cope, you’re helping them survive and they’re testing you to help… and that’s a big responsibility but you’re honored by it.”

Al added that he thinks the weather brings people together.

Al never planned on becoming a weatherman

Al Roker’s weatherman qualifications have been questioned for years by some fans.

One tweeted in 2018: “Still not sure why @alroker is doing weather reporting when he’s not even a meteorologist.”

Speaking to Inc.com, Al said that he dreamt of being a cartoonist when he was young.

However, he said that because of the personalized attention he received from his department head, he had the confidence to try reporting the weather.

Al said: “I got the Today show kind of because I was already working on the weekend Today show, and I got that job because I was filling in for Willard Scott.”

Sadly in 2022, Al Roker suffered a bout of ill health.

Speaking on the Today show in January 2023, his wife, Deborah Roberts, said that he’s a “living breathing miracle”. and that he was a “very, very sick man.”

She added that it was “the most tumultuous, frightening journey.”

But now, Al is back on the mend after having “major surgery.”

