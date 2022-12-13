Al Roker gave a health update on The Today Show on December 12. His co-stars said that they “missed him so much” during his time in the hospital.

The long-standing co-anchor spent four weeks in the hospital but is now home with his family and said that he “made dinner last night” and is “feeling strong,” despite losing muscle mass and dealing with a “tough slog” of a hospital stay.

The Today Show co-anchor has had many surgeries in his life and is still due to have a knee operation. He was set to have the knee op in January but said it had to be “pushed back” due to his latest illness.

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

Al Roker’s health

Al Roker has been away from his co-anchor post on The Today Show for some time in 2022.

The 68-year-old said in an update on December 12 that his time in the hospital was a “tough slog,” but that it gave him a “profound sense of gratitude” and added that he is “fortunate.”

Al said that his latest stay in the hospital was the “hardest one yet.”

Hoda Kotb was an ‘honorary doctor’

Speaking on Today of the support he received from friends and family, including his fellow Today Show hosts, Al said that Hod Kotb was like an “honorary doctor” in the hospital.

Al said: “She’d literally show up. She’d just be there.”

He added that his other co-anchors and his family also visited him during his bout of ill health.

Why was Al Roker in the hospital?

In November 2022, The Today Show viewers began asking where Al Roker was as they noticed his absence from the show.

On November 11, his wife confirmed that Al’s absence was due to being “under the weather.”

Al took to social media on November 18 to say that he was taken to the hospital with a blood clot in his leg, which then sent some clots to his lungs.

The Today Show host is still recovering after a month of battling illness.

Al said that he lost muscle mass during his time in the hospital but that he’s doing physical and occupational therapy every day, adding that he’s got to get his strength back.

He added that “every day” he “feels better.”

