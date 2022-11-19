Al Roker thanks fans for prayers as blood clots explain absence from Today Show











There has been a big question mark over Al Roker’s health over the past few weeks as he has been absent from his usual spot on The Today Show. Al has been a reporter on the show since, so it’s no wonder that fans notice when he’s absent. Many have been asking of his whereabouts and others hoping that he’s still in good health.

Al was keeping a low profile on social media in his initial absence, he hadn’t mentioned the reason for his disappearance from The Today Show but posted on Instagram for Veterans Day. Now, he has explained why he has been having time off and is thanking his fans for all their prayers and well wishes…

Where is Al Roker on The Today Show?

In November 2022, many Today Show viewers noticed that Al Roker wasn’t in his usual reporting spot.

Lots of people took to social media to ask where he was and whether he was ok. The reporter has been on The Today Show since 1996, so it’s no wonder that people were aware that he was missing from multiple shows.

Al didn’t initially post any information to social media regarding his absence. He took to Instagram on November 12 for Veterans Day and later shared a post showing a new climate project he’s involved in with Dylan Dreyer.

His wife said that he was ‘under the weather’

On November 10, an Instagram user commented on Al’s wife’s post: “Is Al Roker ill? Hasn’t been on Instagram or on the Today show. Worried.”

Al’s wife, Deborah Roberts, wrote back: “ahh thanks for this . He’s a bit under the weather but ok.”

Deborah confirmed people’s thoughts that Al may have been unwell, but didn’t say what illness he was dealing with.

Al Roker explains blood clot and thanks fans

After a couple of weeks of being absent from The Today Show, Al took to Instagram to explain that he had been in the hospital.

Al, who is 68 years old, wrote that he was taken to hospital with a blood clot in his leg, which then sent some clots to his lungs. Thaknfully, he’s now on the mend.

He captioned the post: “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Deborah also took to IG on November 18 and wrote that she can’t wait until Al is “feeling like his old self again,” she added that her husband is “the shining sun and star in our family.”

