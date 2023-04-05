Newsreader Ana Cabrera has been announced as a new MSNBC anchor in April 2023.

Ana spent a decade at CNN before officially hopping over to another network this Spring.

The 40-year-old has been working her way up in the media world. She is a familiar face to CNN viewers as she’s held the role of CNN Newsroom reporter on the weekends since 2017.

Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ana Cabrera joins MSNBC

MSNBC tweeted the exciting news that Ana Cabrera is joining the network as an anchor in 2023.

Ana has her very own weekday show, Ana Cabrera Reports, airing at 10 am ET.

Her first show will kick off on Monday, April 10.

Ana has a wealth of experience under her belt after many years at CNN.

She reshared the tweet from MSNBC and wrote in her own tweet: “Let’s make a date for Monday at 10am ET!”

Ana worked at CNN for nearly a decade

As the announcement of Ana’s new role floods the news feed, many MSNBC viewers may be wondering more about Ana’s career.

She joined CNN in 2013 as a correspondent. Ana later worked as an anchor at CNN Newsroom covering the weekend slot from 2017.

In 2021, she anchored CNN Newsroom for a one-hour slot in the afternoons.

During her time with the USA network, Ana covered many important news stories including the 2017 London Bridge attack.

Before landing her job at CNN, she worked at Washington-based KHQ-TV and KMGH-TV in Denver.

Her last CNN broadcast aired in December 2022. At the time she said it was a “tough” and “personal decision,” to leave the network.

Ana said that she felt “so lucky,” to have been a correspondent and anchor, adding that “CNN is a special place.”

Who is Ana Cabrera?

News anchor Ana hails from Denver, Colorado.

She’s 40 years old and has been married since 2005.

Ana and her husband, Benjamin Nielsen, share two children together.

The news reporter can be found on Twitter @AnaCabrera where she has over 221k followers.

She’s often tweeting, so fans can stay up-to-date with her. However, she doesn’t appear to be on Instagram.