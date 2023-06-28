Morning Joe viewers are confused in June 2023 as to the whereabouts of a familiar MSNBC face, lots are asking where is joe on Morning Joe as the host is nowhere to be seen. The news talk show airs from 6 until 10 am weekdays in the USA and usually features Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski.

Mika, Joe, and Morning Joe regular, Willie Geist, are usually waking the USA up with their talk show. They present Morning Joe from Jupiter, Florida, and have been the hosts of the show since it began in 2007. Now, fans are curious about Joe’s whereabouts as Mike presents without him in June.

Photo by Paula Lobo/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fans ask where is Joe on Morning Joe

On Wednesday, June 28, Morning Joe viewers took to social media to ask where Joe is.

The show’s host appeared to be absent from the morning show and his wife and Willie were hosting without him.

Joe Scarborough was also absent from the morning show on June 27.

His wife, Mika, took the reins on Tuesday and fans were keen to see her in charge of the show.

One commented on the show’s highlights video: “…So grateful seeing her take more ownership of the show…”

Joe was on Morning Joe last week

On Friday, June 23, Joe was in his regular hosting spot alongside his wife.

However, after the weekend, Joe appears to have disappeared from the MSNBC show.

Although the news show presenter is absent from Morning Joe this week, he’s still tweeting the news.

He shared a quote from the late Christoper Hitchens on Twitter on June 23 reading:

“If there is anybody known to you who might benefit from a letter or a visit, do not on any account postpone the writing or the making of it. The difference made will almost certainly be more than you have calculated.”

Joe shares Instagram posts

Despite not being in his regular co-hosting spot in June 2023, Joe is still sharing posts on his Instagram page.

The 60-year-old TV host shared a snap from Maine on June 27 but captioned his post that it was from “June 2022.”

His wife also shared some updates on Instagram. Mika posted photos of herself enjoying time with friends, pets, and some impressive-looking cakes on her Stories on June 28.