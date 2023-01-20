Natasha Singh is the former GMA producer who moved to CBS Mornings in 2018. She worked for Good Morning America for more than six years until she decided to move on to another TV network.

She started off as an anchor producer in the bustling New York office from May 2011 to February 2016, before taking on a more prominent role as producer for two years, this time in the Los Angeles department.

So, who is Natasha and what’s she been up to at CBS? Reality Titbit has all the gossip on her previous career background and what her day-to-day life is like since waving goodbye to GMA.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Get to know Natasha Singh

Natasha is a producer on CBS Mornings in New York, a job she started in January 2018. She’s been working with the network for more than five years alongside her role as a yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance.

She is also a meditator with non-profit organization Vipassana Meditation, alongside her hobby as an equestrian. Natasha is also an animal lover who has been a dog mom for more than a decade!

The journalist, who was born in Dubai, often shares inspirational quotes and wisdom on her Twitter page, and regularly posts updates on both hers and her colleagues’ work at CBS.

She was a GMA producer

Natasha Singh, 37, was a GMA producer for more than six years. Her marriage to movie producer Garrett Braren, 43, ended after allegations broke that she had a three-year affair with GMA host TJ Holmes, Daily Mail reports.

In February 2022, Amy Robach – who was spotted kissing married co-star TJ Holmes in November – celebrated her 49th birthday with Natasha, posting a late-night picture of them laughing together with the caption: “Love these girls.”

Natasha and TJ’s affair allegedly began in 2016 and continued through to 2019. Natasha was producer when Holmes traveled to LA to interview Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the Oscars in a segment that aired on February 22, 2017.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted CBS and ABC representatives for comment.

it’s been a rollercoaster of a week but the high was winning an Emmy for the show we all work so hard on @cbsmornings…. Posted by Natasha Singh on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Natasha started out at ABC News

Natasha was a segment producer at Nightline, a program on ABC News, from January 2007 to May 2011, in New York. Her LinkedIn page states she studied broadcast journalism and economics at New York University.

She spent more than four years at ABC, which appears to be her first journalism job, before she moved to GMA. Natasha had another career move when she joined Gayle King’s morning show on CBS.

