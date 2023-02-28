NBC viewers are growing concerned about where Hoda Kotb from The Today Show is during her absence from the show.

Hoda’s seat has been filled by different guest hosts in her absence who have joined Jenna Bush Hager in presenting the daytime program.

After Al Roker’s absences from The Today Show due to his battles with ill health, it’s no wonder that fans are concerned over Hoda’s whereabouts. She has posted to Instagram during her time away from the show.

Hoda has been on The Today Show for years

Since 2018, Hoda Kotb has co-hosted on The Today Show.

She has appeared alongside her colleagues including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin for five years.

Hoda even had her best friend appear alongside her on The Today Show in 2022.

In 2019, Today with Hoda and Jenna launched after talk show Kathie Lee and Hoda came to an end.

The 58-year-old has been with NBC News since 1998 and started out at the network as a Dateline NBC correspondent.

Fans ask where Hoda from The Today Show is

At the time of writing, Hoda has been absent from Today with Hoda and Jenna for a week.

Some of the co-hosts who have stepped in for her have included Sheinelle Jones, Tom Llamas, and Willie Geist since February 21.

Many fans have taken to social media to ask where Today Show star Hoda is and others have sent “prayers” in their posts for the TV show host.

One fan tweeted: “Where is Hoda Kotb? Praying all is well.”

Hoda shares ‘choose hope’ snap

Hoda has many of her fans concerned over her absence in February 2023.

However, she shared a snap of a canvas reading “choose hope” on her Instagram page on February 27.

The post prompted some of Hoda’s followers to comment, writing: “I hope everything is ok?”

Hoda has two daughters named Haley and Hope. Some of her fans have commented on the post to suggest that she may be adding to her family.

One wrote: “Did you get another baby, Hoda? This is usually what happens when you go missing for 2 wks. Sure hope, it’s something good.”

Another said: “Choose Hope” makes me think you are “choosing to adopt” another little one! Hope all is ok!”

Speaking to People in 2022, Hoda said that she was open to adopting another child in the future.

Hoda has also shared more Instagram posts during her time away from The Today Show and Today with Hoda and Jenna in February.

She has shared two posts from The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse and three quotes. One reads: “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”

Another reads: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

