After releasing a new song in 2023, Jason Aldean may not have expected to be a topic of conversation on The View this summer, but now, fans are asking if the country artist is suing The View and CMT. His track, Try That In A Small Town, was released in May and has since received criticism from the show’s co-stars as well as opposing defense from his fans.

Hailing from Macon, Georgia, Jason has been a country singer performing since his early teens. He released his 11th studio album in 2022 and has 4.3 million followers. The musician also has over 2.7 million YouTube subscribers and is currently touring in 2023. Now, he’s a subject of discussion on a top US daytime talk show.

Photo by Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

Is Jason Aldean suing The View and CMT?

No. Jason Aldean isn’t suing The View and CMT.

Rumors circulated following The View’s response to Jason’s song in 2023.

The false information involving a supposed ‘lawsuit’ filed against The View can be traced back to The Dunning-Kruger Times, a “parody” and “satire” website, as stated on its ‘About Us’ page.

The parody webpage wrote that Jason “filed a defamation lawsuit” against Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and co.

The View dubs music video ‘problematic’

On July 20, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin discussed Jason’s song, Try That In A Small Town.

The co-stars recited some of the song’s lyrics before also analyzing its accompanying music video.

Speaking on The View, Whoopi said: “If we’re talking about Americans taking care of each other, then it shouldn’t be about Black Lives Matter, you should be able to show all the different things that have gone on in our country…”

Alyssa pitched in that she “gives him the benefit of the doubt,” and didn’t think that Jason was trying to “stoke division, glorify violence or racism.”

Joy added that the song was: “Divisive and provocative,” but continued that she “defends his right to do this because they can’t censor me, they can’t censor him, either.”

Sara said: “Maybe he doesn’t consciously realize why a lot of people are not okay with this song.”

The View’s Sunny added: “I’m actually not going to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Aldean calls out ‘dangerous’ accusations

Taking to Twitter on July 18, Jason wrote that he had “been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song,” and dubbed the “references,” “meritless and dangerous.”

The View’s Sunny read out Jason’s statement on air. She said: “There is not a single lyric in that song that references race or points to it. And there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage. And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”

Whoopi rounded off the segment that “it does go too far,” citing Jason’s own words.

He also tweeted on July 14: “When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of “we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.” It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way…”

Many of his fans and followers have taken to the comments section to defend Jason, writing: “If you don’t like the message of the song, don’t listen. Us that are fans will keep supporting. Let the artist do his thing.”

However, many more have blasted the singer in his Twitter and Instagram comments sections.

Referencing a building shown in the song’s music video, one person tweeted: “Clearly you know NOTHING about the history of that building and lynching. And how do you address all of the mass shootings in small towns? This is idiotic.”

If you have found this article disturbing, the Department of Psychology at the University of Georgia offers advice on dealing with racial trauma, which you can access here. The Counseling Center at the University of Illinois offers counseling on coping with race-related stress, which you can access here.

