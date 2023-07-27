Michael Strahan’s absence from Good Morning America has fans totally confused, as many are asking if he is still on GMA. Michael has been focused on his clothing brand on Instagram, but what happened to him? He recently shared a throwback picture to his footballing days for the New York Giants…

Good Morning America is the daily program that millions of USA residents tune into. Usually, they get excited to see Michael Strahan gracing their screens. However, the host hasn’t been making an appearance in the last week.

Is Michael Strahan still on GMA?

Yes, Michael is still a Good Morning America host. However, in the last week, he has been promoting his other career ventures while being away from the ABC studio, leaving viewers worried that he’s no longer on GMA.

The host modeled suits as part of the Michael Strahan clothing brand recently. “Our @michaelstrahanbrand custom suits offer not only stretch fabrics, but also stretch linings to maximize performance for any occasion,” he wrote.

He was missing again during Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America and was temporarily replaced with Linsey Davis, 51. The former footballer hasn’t been on GMA since July 20 but has been busy working on ABC’s Pyramid.

Michael posted a throwback photo of himself sporting his number 92 New York Giants jersey on Instagram, on July 26. He wrote: “Those training camp days! Enjoy fellas… let’s go @nygiants!!! #OnceAGiantAlwaysAGiant.”

One fan even asked, “Are we sure this is a throwback pic? 🤔” Some are guessing that Michael may be going back into his footballing career, especially as the NY Giants themselves posted an old video of the former player.

The Super Bowl champion played for the Giants for the entirety of his hall-of-fame football career. Considering he posted the throwback while he was absent from GMA, many fans are confused, but he’s simply been busy.

Michael even posted a video of him and his co-stars walking up to the set for the morning show on July 13, and in recent days, was tagged in a photo hanging out with his friends during his time off.

Fans are in meltdown over Michael’s absence

With Michael’s absence in the last week, many GMA viewers are missing him. For starters, though GMA tapes in New York City, Michael is currently working on hosting The $100,000 Pyramid out in Los Angeles.

“Get back to GMA!!!! You are so missed!” one person wrote in the Instagram comments. “So no GMA this week? Come on … 😢,” another added. “You are great on Pyramid. We need to clone you so you can be on GMA 😂,” said a fan.

