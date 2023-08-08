Is The View on Summer break? It’s the question that daily viewers are asking as the show plays reruns on its ABC usual timeslot. We’ve got all the details on when The View goes on summer hiatus for 2023.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are all going on their holidays. The View summer break means that ABC will be playing reruns rather than airing new episodes. So when does the daytime TV show go on its hiatus? Schedule details are below…

Photo by Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images

Is The View on summer break 2023?

Yes, The View is officially on summer break for 2023. Since Season 26 wrapped up last week, the panel is currently on a scheduled hiatus, which happens each year so the co-hosts can get some well-deserved relaxation time.

Fans noticed that Monday and Tuesday’s episodes are a repeat after last Friday and saw the co-hosts work for the last day before having a summer hiatus. This left fans wondering if The View has already gone on its summer break in 2023.

The View summer hiatus: Schedule

On Friday, August 4, The View went on its summer hiatus, which lasts for a month. It is set to return from its summer hiatus on Tuesday, September 5, the day after Labor Day.

All six co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro — are expected to return next season. Goldberg, Behar, and Hostin recently signed multi-year extensions with ABC.

This will keep them at the table through Season 28. The show is not in any danger of being removed from ABC‘s Fall 2023 schedule, with the ladies on the hosting panel getting ready to return refreshed next season.

Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

ABC to show reruns during a break

The View will be shown on ABC in its usual timeslot, but the episodes will be reruns rather than new, unaired shows. So daily viewers can still get their fix of the daytime TV show on weekdays at 11/10C.

Re-runs include episodes featuring interviews with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd, plus performances from Andy Grammer and Broadway.