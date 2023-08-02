Jersey Shore on The View saw Mike Sorrentino thank host Whoopi Goldberg for being the cast’s support from the very start. For years, the MTV stars have shared their partying days with us, and are now mostly family men and women with children. They recently appeared on the talk show to share all the latest gossip in Jersey.

Their spin-off Family Vacation features returning cast members Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick. Plus, for the first time since the spin-off debuted in 2018, Sammi Giancola returns. We looked at everything the Jersey Shore cast revealed on The View.

Jersey Shore appears on talk show

The MTV reality TV cast appeared on The View to talk all things Jersey Shore. Mike Sorrentino revealed that Whoopi has remained one of the group’s most enduring supporters from the beginning.

This season, Sammi said she is “feeling good in all aspects of her life” and that leaving “had nothing to do with the cast.” Whoopi reflected on the moment the cast appeared on the talk show when the show began in 2009. She said:

When they first came [to The View], they were getting a lot of heat from people, and I was so glad to see you, because they were fresh and they were just ready to do stuff. I said to them ‘Listen, they’re going to come for you, you’ve just got to stay strong, no matter what.’

Mike Sorrentino thanks Whoopi Goldberg

Mike revealed that his upcoming book, Reality Check, will include Whoopi Goldberg. Mike, who has been sober for over seven years, said, “I’m very grateful that my life story might one day be someone’s survival guide,” and added:

My book that’s coming out in the fall [details] how I overcame addiction and loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives. Believe it or not, Whoopi is in that book.

“Whoopi would pull me aside every time I’d come to the show. The glasses were tipped, and the pupils were dilated. She knew, and it wasn’t what she said, it’s how she said it, and I’ll never forget that. So, thank you,” he said.

Like a proud mother figure, Goldberg responded to his compliments with: “I just want to say I’m so proud of y’all, because you did not let them define you, you all defined yourselves, which is everything.”

They look back on Jersey Shore’s 15 years

To introduce the cast, The View played a clip of the Jersey Shore stars’ first appearance on the daytime talk show way back in 2010. Goldberg recalled, “None of you were sure if this was gonna last at all.”

Jersey Shore originally ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, before the show was rebooted in 2018. The seven cast members appearing in the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sat down for a chat with Whoopi.

Jenni quoted her co-star Mike and said: “‘Somehow we were able to turn 15 minutes of fame into 15 years,’ and I think it really comes down to being relatable.” Angelina Pivarnick also said they are a family and “sisterhood who fights.”

