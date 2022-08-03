











Laura Ingraham is a long-standing TV and radio host who first appeared on our screens in 1996.

She’s been hosting her own show on Fox News, The Ingraham Angle, since 2017.

Judging by their tweets, some viewers are claiming Laura has undergone some kind of plastic surgery in 2022. But we think she’s much too busy for all that.

Laura has experience in other fields outside her hectic TV and radio work. She was employed as a speech writer during the Reagan Administration, as reported by Nicki Swift. Laura also co-founded the LifeZette website in 2015.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Laura Ingraham was born and raised in Connecticut

Born in Connecticut in 1963, Laura Ingraham is 59 years old. She grew up in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and attended Dartmouth College before going to the University of Virginia School Of Law.

After Laura gained her Juris Doctorate degree, she went on to clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

She later found her true talent in talk radio. She joined Talk Radio 1370 AM and, as per Nicki Swift, became “the most-listened-to woman in America on political talk radio.”

Some viewers make unfounded Laura Ingraham plastic surgery claims

After finding her flow on radio, Laura became the host of Fox News show The Ingraham Angle in 2017. Viewers enjoy watching Laura in the 10pm slot on Fox News but some seem to have a lot to say about her appearance in 2022.

One Fox News viewer tweeted: “Laura Ingraham overdid it with the plastic surgery. No?”

Well, Fox News viewer, Laura Ingraham hasn’t spoken publicly about plastic surgery and we think she looks fabulous.

To put your minds at rest, Reality Titbit has reached out to Laura for comment.

News host battled cancer

Mother-of-three Laura spoke in the past about dealing with cancer. In 2007, Omni Connect‘s Stacey Gualandi interviewed Laura during her Power To The People book tour.

In April 2005 Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis came six years after she lost her mother to lung cancer. Laura said: “I think it was harder to deal with her illness than my own.”

The Fox show host also said there were “days and nights where she cried” while battling cancer but said it was both an “awful” and a “glorious” time.

In 2022, Laura appears to be very much focused on her work. She often takes to Instagram (@ingrahamradio) to share what’s coming up on her show. In 2021, she posted a photo to celebrate four years of The Ingraham Angle.

