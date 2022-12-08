Good Morning America (GMA) fans have been inundated with news since it was revealed co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes had been having an affair and, amid the drama, viewers have been worried fellow host George Stephanopoulos might leave the show.

Let’s take a look at how long George has been presenting the news and why people were worried about his future on the ABC news show.

Meet George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos is an ABC News anchor. He presents the morning news with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on weekdays from 7am to 9am. He also presents This Week on ABC on Sundays.

George is 61 years old and a father. He married Ali Wentworth in 2001 and they have two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

The GMA co-anchor can be found on Instagram with 88,000 followers @gstephanopoulos. He also has a whopping 2.3 million followers on Twitter.

When did George join Good Morning America?

Before joining Good Morning America, George worked as a democratic advisor and, later, White House communications director. He left his political career behind in 1996.

Massachusetts-born George has been a co-anchor on GMA since 2009. During his career he’s interviewed US presidents George W Bush and Joe Biden, and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Is George Stephanopoulos leaving GMA?

No. Shockwaves may have been sent through the ABC roster after news broke about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes recently. The pair were absent from the show on December 6, with temporary hosts filling their posts. ABC had reportedly “benched” the couple amid the furore. However, the staff switch-up on GMA only applies to TJ and Amy at the time of writing.

There’s no reason to suggest George Stephanopoulos is leaving GMA. He writes in his Instagram and Twitter bios that he is still a co-anchor on the show.

George also appeared on the news show as normal on the December 7 episode. The presenter doesn’t appear to have taken a break from the show in December 2022. Good news, America!

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ABC for comment.

