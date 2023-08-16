Olivia Attwood’s hand tattoo and lips are catching the eyes of Loose Women viewers. She joined the panel on August 15. From Love Island to her own show, to the popular panel series, let’s see her tattoos.

The reality TV star has special meanings behind her hand tattoos. She got them back in October 2022 but since joining Loose Women’s panel, Olivia Attwood‘s hands are going to be seen a lot more often… So, what do they mean?!

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline

Olivia Attwood’s hand tattoo

In 2021, Olivia unveiled a hand tattoo tribute to Bradley Dack, with the couple heading to get matching tattoos showing the date of their engagement. Olivia has ‘12.10. 19’ written across the inside of her wrist in red ink.

Her husband Bradley has Olivia’s initials – O.J.A – alongside the same date in black ink. Then in 2022, Olivia shared a snap of herself at the London Social Tattoo parlor as an artist took a tattoo gun to her hand and fingers.

She got several small inks tattooed on each of her fingers, including several lines, a small moon on her middle finger at the bottom, and wand-shaped tats underneath her knuckles. “They represent me turning 30, so me wanting to prove to everyone I’m very much in my cool gal era still,” she told fans in a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

She had her lips dissolved

Olivia had been getting lip fillers for six years but had them dissolved in 2019. It was her top lip fillers that were removed, after realizing she had gone too far with the cosmetic procedure.

She took to her Instagram Story to update her followers on the filler change. Olivia had undergone a procedure to have her under-eye filler removed, and while at the appointment, she was convinced to dissolve her top lip filler.

The ITV star said, as reported by OK: “I’d be having lip fillers for years, and that lip had started to come out of the lip line and was looking really puffy. I’m actually excited to start again fresh. I’m not leaving it like this!”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline

Loose Women star – before and after

Olivia Attwood’s lips have always been a popular topic. Now, she looks unrecognizable in old pictures after getting the lip filler dissolved from her appearance. She’s had several procedures done to her face.

The former Love Island star has had lip filler and filler under her eyes, which has been dissolved. She has also had two boob jobs and was pictured on Instagram in a huge chin strap, having something done on her face.

Before she was due to go into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, but had to leave due to health concerns, Olivia had an eyebrow tint and lamination, lip blush tattooed, Botox, and a facial.

