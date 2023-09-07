The View 2024 “canceled” rumors are spreading as a website claims the ABC talk show has been removed from its program line-up next year. However, a network spokesperson has had their say. So, has The View been canceled? Let’s find out the truth...

For months, daytime TV fans have been panicking that The View is canceled. Over the summer, Sunny Hostin and co all went on hiatus. Now they’re back, rumors are flying that it’s only temporary.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The View 2024 ‘canceled’ – Rumors

The View 2024 faced ‘canceled’ rumors after a website shared that it had been removed from the network’s program line-up next year. It had actually been shared by a prank site.

Weekly ratings for the show, as of May 28, 2023, indicate that it maintains an average of above 2 million viewers. In March, the show ranked first in Households and Total Viewers among all daytime TV shows.

One tweet on June 7 shared the headline: “Canceled: ABC Removes ‘The View’ From Its 2024 Roster: ‘Nobody Watches Anymore’. Since then, speculation about the show’s status has been made.

Has The View been canceled?

No, The View has not been canceled. It has also not been removed from the 2024 roster, a network spokesperson said in response to a claim made by the unverified website.

The About Us page of the website, Dunning Kruger Times, jokily states that it is “a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

It also writes: “Everything on this website is fiction.” However, some readers took the article at face value and are convinced that The View is actually not coming back in 2024.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Fans feared the ABC series was gone

When the satirical website had fans convinced The View was being canceled in 2024, they certainly fooled them. Some were even happy to hear that the TV show could be removed – but the rumor was fake.

One fan wrote: “Damn so where do I go to get my laughs now?” Another penned: “Has anyone else heard anything about the view not being on ABC’s 2024 line-up?”

In fact, The View is actually bringing more. Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, a special podcast series, Behind The Table, is out. The View crew will dive deeper into the headline topics.

