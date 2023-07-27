The View book recommendations are here in 2023. In the annual ‘Ladies Get Lit’ series, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and the rest of the co-hosts share their go-to reads for this Summer. The week commencing July 24 sees Whoopi kick off with her picks.

Whoopi and Sara, as well as Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, make up the View’s co-hosts in 2023. While some of the ladies have been on the show for years, such as Whoopi and Joy, Alyssa has only been on the ABC show since 2022.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The View book recommendations 2023

The View‘s 2023 Summer reading list kicks off on July 26.

Whoopi Goldberg gives her book picks first and the rest of the co-hosts will give their recommendations each day.

Sara Haines gives her Summertime reading picks on Thursday, July 27.

The View encourages viewers to get stuck into some reading this year as the co-hosts’ favorite reads are available to the studio audience. Home viewers have a chance of winning all of the books if they enter the show’s competition by Wednesday, August 2.

The View’s Ladies Get Lit

For another year, The View’s Ladies Get Lit series is back.

Shining a spotlight on the importance of book reading, the ABC stars are sharing their favorite books with fans.

The ladies’ Summer reading lists include fiction novels, feel-good reads, and inspirational stories in 2023.

Whoopi Goldberg’s summer book picks

Whoopi Golberg’s favorite three reads for the Summer include Gunkle, by Stephen Rowley. She says if she’s “in a mood,” it makes her feel better.

Her second choice is Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence. It’s a fictional novel that is set in a haunted bookstore in Minneapolis.

The third book on Whoopi’s reading list is Christian Cooper’s Better Living Through Birding. The View co-host says her final choice is one of her favorites, adding that the author is “so interesting, funny, and smart.”