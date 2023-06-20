The View’s Ana Navarro’s 2023 weight loss is the topic of fans who keep remarking on how “fabulous” she looks. As a result, those keeping tabs are asking how Ana Navarro lost weight, and we can provide the answers…

ABC co-host of The View Ana Navarro is a “role model” who has opened up about her health journey. Since embarking on a different lifestyle filled with healthier food choices and exercise-based habits, Ana has dropped pounds.

Other than the rose and margaritas (a guilty pleasure), the daytime TV presenter has been flaunting her weight loss since the beginning of 2023. So, how did Ana Navarro lose weight?

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures

The View’s Ana Navarro: Weight loss

Ana has lost between 4lb to 5lb per month since she began her weight loss journey. In May, she snapped back at a fan who speculated she was using the weight loss drug Ozempic to shed the pounds, and shut it down:

I’ve posted about my weight-loss journey many times. I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The [coronavirus] pandemic and menopause made it worse. In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me.

She now goes to pickleball classes twice a week and joined a Pilates club in Miami and New York. Ana was “on the verge of pre-diabetes,” she admitted in a response to a fan who asked how she lost weight.

How did Ana lose weight?

Ana lost weight by adopting a healthier lifestyle after attending a wellness retreat. She wrote on Instagram: “So it’s been a complete lifestyle change -except for the damn rosé and margaritas, which I can’t give up.”

She visited the Rancho La Puerta wellness spa in Mexico in August 2022 with two longtime friends. She learned to cook and eat healthier, reprogrammed the way she thinks of her lifestyle, and became more active.

“We did all sorts of exercise classes for hours a day,” Ana said. She continued the same healthy lifestyle habits when she returned home and got professional help – a nutritionist, medical supervision, pilates coach, and pickleball coach.

Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Fans react to her 2023 transformation

The View fans are constantly complimenting Ana Navarro’s weight loss in 2023. From her figure in dresses to simply her fashion, she’s definitely not gone unnoticed as she debuts her transformation.

One follower on Instagram wrote: “You look amazing in that green dress!” Another also noticed Ana’s glamorous look and penned: “I haven’t seen you in a color that you don’t look great in. 💚”

“Skinny Ana,” a fan simply commented on a recent Instagram post. A fellow fan joined in on the hype and said: “You looked fabulous on the view today June 19. Where did you get that blue jumpsuit? You are gorgeous!”

WATCH THE VIEW ON ABC EVERY WEEKDAY AT 11 AM