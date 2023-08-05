Fans of The View may be confused in August 2023 to see that new episodes of the show have come to a halt. Each year, the co-hosts take a summer hiatus and re-runs of old episodes often air instead. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin have been bringing all kinds of interesting topics to the table in 2023, so let’s find out more about when season 27 is due to come around.

The View was created by Barbara Walters in 1997. Almost three decades later, the talk show is still airing in 2023 with all kinds of famous faces appearing as guests each episode. Season 26 saw Keke Palmer, Padma Lakshmi, Gabby Windey, and the Jersey Shore cast appear on the show.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The View season 27

For any fans of The View wondering when the show’s next new season is set to appear on TV, season 27 is due to kick off from Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

From Monday, August 7 to Monday, September 4, The View will air ‘encore episodes’ of the show in its usual time slot.

Although they are subject to change, writes ABC, The View’s encore episodes will see re-runs of when famous faces including Kim Cattrall, Eva Longoria, Lala Kent, Jason Alexander, John Boyega, and many more stars appeared on the show.

Did The View get canceled?

No. The View hasn’t been canceled. The ABC show will return for season 27 in September 2023.

Since its launch in 1997, The View has continuously aired on ABC for the past 26 seasons.

The daytime talk show features long-running co-hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, who joined in 2007, and Joy Behar who was an original co-host of the show in 1997.

The View season 26 finale

The View season 26 finale aired on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The final week of guests included:

Fans of the show are left with the co-hosts; Ladies Get Lit book recommendations to enjoy over the summer period, before the ABC show returns.

WATCH THE VIEW WEEKDAYS ON ABC 11AM-12PM ET