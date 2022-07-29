











Airing at 11am on weekdays, The View is a staple daytime talk show for many people all over the USA. The show was originally created by Barbara Walters who wanted to create a space where women of different ages, generations and with differing views could gather together to discuss the news, as per The List.

Whoopi Goldberg is a regular co-host on The View alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and co. In 2022, she had to issue an apology while on air for comments made about a non-profit organization called Turning Point USA. Here’s more on what happened…

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 9/7/21 – Good Morning America airs Monday – Friday 7-9am, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Whoopi has been on The View for 15 years

In 2007, Sister Act actress Whoopi Goldberg was cast as a co-host on The View.

The daytime talk show waved goodbye to Rosie O’Donnell and welcomed Whoopi on board in 2007.

Whoopi, born Caryn Johnson in New York in 1955, can be found on Instagram @whoopigoldberg with 1.2M followers.

What did Whoopi Goldberg say?

During Monday, July 25’s episode of The View, Whoopi made comments about a non-profit organization called Turning Point USA.

The organization asked Whoopi to apologize after she said that they were “welcoming in Neo-Nazi protestors” at their rally in Tampa, Florida. She said on the show: “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you were complicit”.

Whoopi added that she knew they “weren’t in the building, but they were in the mix…”.

As per NewsMax TV, Turning Point responded that they had no affiliation with the protestors and that they weren’t “welcomed into the building”.

Turning Point also sent a cease and desist letter to The View over the comments.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Westfield WTC

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes on The View

The View was asked to apologize for the comments made by Whoopi. Sara Haines provided an apology on the show and said that they wanted to “make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA”.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi apologized herself and said: “I put the young people in the conference in the same category as the protestors outside. And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people which I did. So, my bad. I’m sorry”.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, said on NewsMax TV that Whoopi’s apology “was like a half-apology” but he added that she didn’t “smear him”, she “smeared our students”.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK