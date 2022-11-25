After a bout of ill health, Al Roker headed home from the hospital to spend time with his family this Thanksgiving. The Today Show reporter took to Instagram to share that he was “thankful” to be backed with his loved ones.

For the first time in 27 years, Al missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24. While he was missed by fans, many are just keen to see that he’s on the mend.

Mystery surrounded Al’s absence from The Today Show initially. But, he explained via social media his reason for taking some much-needed time off…

What happened to Al Roker in 2022?

Back in September 2022, Al Roker was absent from his reporting role on The Today Show.

Given that he’s a longstanding host on the show, many of his fans were concerned about the fact he was missing. However, it turned out that Al was actually just taking some time off for a vacation.

The 68-year-old anchor was absent from the show again in November 2022. Many of his fans and followers were concerned for his health and left comments on his social media posts to ask if he was ok.

Al took to Instagram and Twitter to share that he had been off work due to having a blood clot in his leg which then sent some clots to his lungs.

On November 19, he wrote that he was on his way to recovery.

Today Show: Al Roker is on the mend

Both Al and his wife, Deborah, took to Instagram to share that he was on the mend in November 2022.

On November 24, he shared a video of himself walking out of the hospital, captioning the post that he was “thankful” to be going home to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Al also shared a photo of himself with his family on Thanksgiving on Instagram.

Sharing the same photo on her IG, his wife, Deborah, wrote: “…Holding on tight and cherishing this moment like never before…”

He missed the Macy’s Parade

For the first time in 27 years, Al Roker missed the Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parade due to his health.

His co-anchors from The Today Show still presented from the Parade on Thanksgiving.

On Al’s November 24 post, Hoda Kotb wrote that the Macy’s Day Parade wasn’t “the same without him.”

Al also took to the ‘gram to share a snap of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda hosting from the Parade and he wrote that he was “missing being next to” them.

