The Today Show is known for its recognizable and long-standing reporters including Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. So, when there’s a newbie in town it’s certainly no secret. The Today Show welcomed a new entertainment reporter this August who left her career at CNN behind for a new job at NBC.

After working at CNN for seven years, Chloe Melas moved across to NBC to work as their entertainment reporter. She joins the likes of Hoda, Al, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones at her new network. Chloe has tonnes of experience in her field and previously worked in the same role at her previous job.

Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage

Today Show’s new entertainment reporter

NBC’s Today Show welcomed a new face on August 21.

Chloe Melas is officially the network’s entertainment reporter.

The reporter was previously based in New York with CNN and hasn’t had to relocate for her role at Today as the network is also based in the same location.

Chloe is clearly well-equipped for the role as she spent almost seven years at Hollywood Life as a senior reporter before moving over to CNN.

Chloe Melas moved from CNN

Per The Today Show’s new entertainment reporter’s LinkedIn page, she first started her journalism career at CNN.

Chloe spent a year from 2008 to 2009 at CNN before joining VH1‘s The Gossip Table.

She worked for VH1 for two years from 2013 to 2015 and later moved onto Hollywood Life.

Today Show newbie had ‘sleepless night’

During her first day on The Today Show, Chloe revealed on set that she didn’t sleep the night before.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chloe added that she thought her two young sons, Leo and Luke, would be watching the show alongside her husband, Brian Mazza.

Chloe’s co-stars gave her a warm welcome on the show and said that they liked her “spirit.”

Hoda said: “Welcome Chloe, it’s your first day of school, we’re so happy to have yo, you fit in just right.”

Chloe revealed that she’s “always wanted to work at NBC,” and that she “manifested” the role.

