Is Warwick Davis ill? Tenable fans concerned for ITV host's voice!

The game show presenter has led contestants through Tenable since 2016, which is currently airing its fifth season on ITV.

However, many viewers are starting to think Warwick Davis sounds different – with a possible illness – and that he appears to be sad.

So, is Warwick Davis ill? Why does his voice sound croaky?

Who is Warwick Davis?

Warwick is a 51-year-old actor and presenter from Surrey.

The father-of-three has appeared in Willow, the Leprechaun film series, as multiple different characters in Star Wars, and Griphook in Harry Potter.

He also presented Celebrity Squares from 2014 to 2015, and has also done his fair share of producing and directing!

Warwick has a rare condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which affects bone growth and skeletal abnormalities.

Now that Warwick is hosting Tenable for a fifth season on ITV, fans are concerned for his health.

Tenable fans concerned for Warwick Davis

The majority of viewers who have tuned in for season 5 of Tenable instantly recognised that things didn’t appear right with Warwick.

Looking at Twitter, it’s clear to see that the host’s voice – which sounds croaky – did not go unnoticed.

While one fan said it could just be a cold, others have said his demeanour seems different, or that his voice sounds “weird”.

Another viewer questioned if they have replaced Warwick on the show!

Is Warwick Davis ill?

It has not been confirmed that Warwick is ill

But it does sound like Warwick has a croaky voice on the show.

There are a few factors which might be causing his voice to sound that way, and why his demeanour may seem slightly off.

Warwick had a stroke while on holiday in America in 2018, and has been raising awareness of strokes ever since, so he may still be in recovery.

#Tenable is back! Today at 3pm on @ITV For a brand new series! This time it’s bigger and better… actually, that’s a lie. I’m exactly the same size and the jokes are just as bad. 😂 Cheers! x pic.twitter.com/Mn0c6MrHSb — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) February 15, 2021

Why might Warwick sound different?

In November, the Metro reported that Warwick was voice acting as the title character for animated special Master Moley: By Royal Invitation.

He described it as “exhausting”, adding that it “takes a lot of energy and effort to really achieve the performance”.

Warwick told the Metro that there are “various little tricks” voice actors do to achieve a certain type of sound, such as tapping your throat “if your character’s being shook about” or holding your nose to create a nasal effect.

He may have worked on his voice too much, leading him to sound croaky!

