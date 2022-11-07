









In November 2022, viewers of The Five are wondering what happened to Judge Jeanine. She is a regular host of the show alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, and Jesse Watters, as well as Jessica Tarlov, Harold Ford Jr, and Geraldo Rivera in rotation as the fifth host.

Jeanine Pirro is a District Attorney and judge who has appeared on the Fox News show since January 2022. Prior to appearing on The Five, Judge Jeanine had her own Fox show Justice with Judge Jeanine which ran for over a decade. We look at what happened to her as she took a break.

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

What happened to Judge Jeanine?

In 2022, Jeanine Pirro took some time away from her role on Fox News’ The Five.

This led to some viewers asking about her whereabouts, however, she’s now returned to the show with an explanation of where she had been.

Judge Jeanine took time off to have surgery on her hand.

Jeanine Pirro’s arm

Many viewers of The Five noticed in November 2022 that Judge Jeanine was sporting an arm cast during the show.

Upon returning to the Fox News show, she said she’d “had a little surgery,” adding: “I’m thrilled to be back, though. I don’t want to stay home and watch television and eat candy.”

Her co-host joked that she was a “true cast member of The Five,” due to her cast.

During recent episodes of The Five, including the November 6 episode, Jeanine can still be seen wearing her cast which is likely to remain until she’s fully healed.

View Instagram Post

Has Jeanine had arm surgery before?

Yes, Judge Jeanine’s absence from The Five isn’t the first time she’s had to take time off due to having surgery.

In 2017, the judge took to Facebook to share that she was having “rotator cuff surgery.”

Following the surgery, she wrote that she was “feeling good.”

Judging by the Fox News star’s Instagram posts in 2022, she’s healing well and is getting ready for Christmas at home with her poodles.

Many of her followers have sent well wishes on the ‘gram and some asked whether she’d had ligament or tendon surgery on her hand.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE FIVE WEEKDAYS AT 5 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK