Viewers are asking what happened to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America (GMA) after a couple of days off. The ABC News anchor and her partner have both battled illness in the past so let’s take a look.

Robin wasn’t presenting on GMA on December 3 and 4. However, she is usually only co-anchor on the show Monday to Friday. The show’s weekend reporters take over from Robin, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos each weekend.

Robin is a household name and has broken some of the world’s biggest news stories. Let’s take a look at what she’s up to in 2022.

Robin Roberts on GMA

Born in Alabama in 1960 and raised in Mississippi, Robin Roberts kicked off her news career presenting for ESPN. She was a sportscaster from 1990 until 2005.

In 2005, Robin joined GMA full-time as a co-anchor. However, she had been with ABC for some years prior.

She celebrated 20 years at GMA in 2022. Her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, is also a news reporter. She retired in 2018 after 40 years as a journalist.

What happened to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America?

Nothing, thankfully, even though Good Morning America viewers noticed on December 4 that Whit Johnson, Eva Pilgrim and Janai Norman were presenting the news.

Some people asked what happened to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America as she wasn’t an anchor on the show.

However, Whit, Eva and Janai are the GMA weekend anchors, while Robin presents in the week with Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. It was simply business as usual.

Robin and her partner battled cancer

On December 3, Robin took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her partner, Amber Laign, attending an event at The White House.

The two appear to be in good health in 2022. Robin battled breast cancer in 2007 and was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012. Amber was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She and Robin have been together for more than 17 years.

Speaking in a clip from her Instagram page at the time, via the Tamron Hall Show, Robin said: “It’s my turn now to be there for her as she was for me.”

People reported in July 2022 that Amber had completed radiation therapy.

Enjoying the festive season, Robin wrote in an Instagram post on December 4 that the couple were on to their second date night of the week.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services.html)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/breast-cancer/living-with/resources-books), or Macmillan Cancer Support (https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/breast-cancer).

