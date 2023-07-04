Over the course of the year, everyone’s favorite TV show hosts have to take a break now and again. Fans want to know when they can expect to see the ladies on The View this year and when they’re set to step away from the screen. When does The View go on summer hiatus in 2023?

Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are all co-hosts on The View in 2023. All kinds of guests have appeared on the USA talk show this year including Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Andy Cohen, Diane Keaton, Ludacris, and more. So, let’s take a look at when viewers can expect the show to take its annual summer hiatus.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

When does The View go on summer hiatus 2023?

The View is on a scheduled summer hiatus from June 30 to July 10 2023, reports Decider.

For just over a week, fans of the ABC show won’t be seeing Whoopi, Joy and co on screen due to the Fourth of July holiday in the USA.

Just as The View co-hosts have done for other holidays, such as Memorial Day weekend, the reporters are taking some time out this summer.

Is The View on today?

No, The View isn’t airing a new episode today.

On June 20, Decider reported that an ABC representative had confirmed that the show is taking a hiatus in 2023.

No new episodes of The View will air until Monday, July 10.

The show airs re-runs

While Sunny, Ana, Sara, Alyssa and the rest of the ladies take a short break in 2023, re-runs of The View will air in the show’s absence.

Although no new episodes of the ABC will be on from June 30 to July 7, some old ones will air instead.

Per an ABC press release, the episodes airing June 30 to July 7 are:

July 10 will see a new The View episode broadcast.