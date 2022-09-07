









The Today Show is a weekday staple for many USA TV fans and when one of the show’s co-hosts is absent from their usual post, it doesn’t go unnoticed. The show has been running since 1952 and many of the show’s presenters, including Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, have been on air for decades. So, where is Al Roker on The Today Show? Let’s take a look at what he’s up to in 2022.

Some Today Show viewers have been asking questions about Al’s absence and noticed that Dylan Dreyer had stepped in for him in recent days.

Is Al Roker still on The Today Show?

Yes, Al Roker is still a co-host on The Today Show.

He’s been a weatherman on the daily NBC show since 1996.

Al is a much-loved weather anchor on the show and is 68 years old.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Al has an annual salary of $10M for his job at NBC and has an overall net worth of $70M.

Where is Al Roker on The Today Show?

In September 2022, fans noticed that Al has been missing from The Today Show.

Hello! Magazine reports that Al and his wife are officially empty nesters this year as his son, Nick Roker, left home for college.

Al has been taking time off from presenting the news and weather for some time in order to spend time with his family in 2022.

Al enjoys time abroad

Al and his wife Deborah have been married since 1995 and share two children. He has three children in total and shares his eldest daughter, Courtney, with his first wife, Alice Bell.

Per his Instagram page, Al and his wife have been taking some time out this September and headed to Budapest and enjoyed the Orient Express.

Al posted a video of his break away to Budapest and added that he’d been on the Venice-Simplon Orient Express.

