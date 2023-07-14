Today Show viewers are curious to know where Al Roker is as the meteorologist is absent from his usual hosting role on the show. The Today show airs weekdays from 7-11 am on NBC and features many familiar news anchors including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Al Roker is also usually seen on the show, but in July 2023 he had other business to attend to.

As Al takes a short break away from The Today Show, some fans may be concerned that he is having issues with his health again. However, the 68-year-old is doing well and just welcomed a new grandchild. Fans couldn’t help but comment on some of his recent posts that he’s “looking so healthy” at the moment.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Where is Al Roker today?

On July 13, 2023, Al Roker wasn’t present in his usual hosting role on The Today Show as he was out of town and headed to Detroit for some other important business.

The meteorologist has been hosting the weather segment on The Today Show since 1996.

However, he had to take a short break away in order to do some significant work to do with climate change.

News anchor appeared on another show

While Al was absent from his usual hosting duties in July, he did appear on Local 4 News’ morning show on Thursday, Jul 13.

Rather than presenting the weather, Al appeared on the show as a guest to do a Ted Talk.

Speaking on the morning show, Al said he’d never been in the Click On Detroit studio before and that he was “excited to be there” and “loves going to Detroit.”

Al Roker’s Ted Talk

Speaking on the local news show, Al said: “I’ve never given a Ted Talk before,” but he added that it was “such an important” topic.

Al said that the theme of the talk was “turn vision into reality” to encourage people to find solutions to the world’s climate change issue.

His talk was held at The Fillmore Theatre in Detroit. Al took to Instagram to share some snaps from his time there and wrote that he’d be back on NBC‘s Today Show on Friday morning.

