Less than a week after news broke that Good Morning America (GMA) co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were having an extra-marital relationship, fans are asking where Amy Robach is on the show.

The ABC news reporters have been under the spotlight in late November and early December 2022 after they went public with their romance.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

What happened between Amy Robach and TJ Holmes?

In November 2022, news broke that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were dating. Thye work together as news anchors on ABC show GMA3. They both appear to be absent from the show as their romance makes headlines.

According to TMZ, neither TJ nor Amy face disciplinary action following the revelation. The outlet reports: “Network sources told us Thursday the two would not face disciplinary action for their relationship, as it was both consensual and they held similar titles on the show.”

Where is Amy Robach on GMA?

This week, Good Morning America viewers will have noticed Amy and TJ weren’t in their usual reporting spots. Variety reports the pair have been “benched” from their hosting duties on GMA as of December 6.

Although both journalists were reporting as usual on Friday, December 2, after news of their relationship broke Amy and TJ appeared on GMA3 for just two further episodes.

ET reports Amy and TJ being “benched” is not a “disciplinary action” but merely to “let things calm down.”

ABC president weighs in

According to multiple sources, including Us Weekly, ABC has declined to comment on Amy and TJ’s relationship news. However, on December 6 ABC News president Kim Goodwin reportedly said in a meeting that the scandal was a “distraction.”

USA Today reports an ABC employee, who was not authorized to share their identity publicly, alleged Kim Godwin said: “It’s become an internal and an external distraction, the relationship between two of our colleagues. While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization. For now, I’m going to take Amy and TJ off the air while we figure this out.”

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos are stepping in for Amy and TJ in their absence.

