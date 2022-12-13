Many people may be wondering where Joy Behar is on The View on Monday, December 12. The long-standing co-host of the daytime talk show is a familiar face.

Given that Joy has been presenting alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin for some time, it’s no wonder that her absence was noted.

Let’s take a look at when Joy was last on The View and whether she has provided any updates to her fans on when she may return…

Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Joy Behar was absent from The View

During the Monday, December 12 episode of The View, fans noticed that Joy Behar, 80, wasn’t in her usual reporting spot on the ABC show.

Presenting the show were Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Joy was last present during Friday’s December 9 episode which saw H.E.R as a guest on the show.

The View season 26 episode 67

The View airs weekdays at 11e/10c/p on ABC.

The show featured surprise guests Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard who performed ‘This Christmas’ on December 12.

Actress Lily Collins also joined the ladies on the show and was interviewed live on air.

She talked about Emily In Parise season 3 and what it was like reuniting with her cast.

Joy Behar isn’t leaving The View

Although Joy has been absent from an episode of The View, this doesn’t mean that she has left.

She has been absent from a few episodes of the talk show here and there in 2022.

But, speaking to People in October, she said that she doesn’t have plans to retire just yet: “I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while… I have no plans to retire.”

Joy added that she is “having a good time” on the show.

Although Joy was clearly missed from the December 12 episode, The Sun reports that she often “has Mondays off,” so, therefore, her absence is likely nothing to worry about.

One fan took to Twitter to write: “The show is just not the same without Joy Behar. Boring!”

