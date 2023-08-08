In August 2023, FOX viewers are curious to know where Judge Jeanine on The Five is. Some are concerned over the host’s absence with some asking whether she is still going to appear on The Five in future. Has Judge Jeanine left altogether? Will she return to the FOX News show? Let’s find out more about her absence.

Judge Jeanine Pirro is a former New York State judge. She is 72 years old and hails from Elmira in New York. In January 2022, she became a permanent co-host on FOX show The Five. A year and a half into her role on the show, fans have noticed that Jeanine is missing from her usual reporting spot.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Where is Judge Jeanine on The Five?

Judge Jeanine Pirro’s absence from The Five hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers of the show.

Many viewers are missing Jeanine in August, but thankfully, she’s not taking time away from the talk show for a negative reason.

Everyone needs a break now and again and Judge Jeanine is taking some well-deserved time out for a summer holiday in 2023.

Is Judge Jeanine Pirro still on The Five?

Yes. Judge Jeanine Pirro is still on The Five. The talk show co-host is taking a brief break away from the show to enjoy some time with her family in August 2023.

The FOX talk show star has shared some updates on her social media and asked her followers to guess where she is on August 6.

Many of her fans guessed that she’s enjoying a vacation in Malta and complimented Jeanine on her tan.

Not only is Jeanine enjoying Malta, but she celebrated her son and daughter-in-law’s engagement in Positano, Italy, on August 1.

She and her family went on to Capri and the Amalfi Coast on their travels, before taking some snaps in Malta.

Taking to social media on August 7, she wrote: “The party continues…” sharing a sunny snap of herself with her family.

Fans are ‘missing’ Judge Jeanine

Many The Five viewers took to social media to comment that they are “missing” Judge Jeanine in 2023.

After learning that the TV show host is enjoying a travel break, many of her fans asked how her pet poodles were dealing with her absence.

Jeanine is known for being the owner of three poodles who she calls her “babies.”

The former New York judge assured her Instagram followers that the poodles are “on vacation too,” and don’t appear to be missing her too much, in a recent post.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

WATCH THE FIVE WEEKDAYS AT 5PM ON FOX