











Live with Kelly and Ryan fans are asking where Kelly Ripa is today as she’s absent from the show on August 5th. Kelly Ripa hasn’t been in her usual presenting spot for some time and her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the daytime TV show’s many viewers.

Ryan Seacrest hasn’t been without a co-host in Kelly’s absence and has been joined by familiar faces including American Idol’s Luke Bryan and Carson Kressley. Let’s take a look at where Kelly Ripa is in 2022 as she announces some big career news while away from the show and who is hosting in her place.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Where is Kelly Ripa today?

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa isn’t hosting the show on August 5th, 2022.

The Sun reports that “Ripa was always set to be missing from the show on August 1”.

Kelly has been absent from the show for the past week as she takes some time out to go on vacation with her family.

Hello! Magazine reports that Kelly is spending time at her holiday home in Hamptons in August.

Kelly announces some big news

Despite being off work during August, Kelly is still making career moves.

She announced via Instagram that she is set to be doing a book tour this September.

Kelly has co-presented Live with Kelly and Ryan since 2001 and also presents Generation Gap on ABC in 2022. She’s a media powerhouse who can now add ‘author’ to her resumé as Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is released.

View Instagram Post

Deja Vu steps in for Kelly

On August 5th, Ryan Seacrest is joined by Deja ‘Deja Vu’ Parker on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

DJ Deja Vu is a radio personality who hails from Florida. She’s best known for being the co-host of The Quake’s House Afternoon Show on 107.5 WBLS radio station. She also hosts a daily radio show on SiriusXM.

She can be found on Instagram with around 37K followers @dejavuspeaks. Deja writes in her bio: “Nationally Syndicated Media Personality, The Deja Vu Show, Author Jesus Chick Baker.”

View Instagram Post

