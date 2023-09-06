ABC viewers were pleased to see The View back for season 27 in 2023. However, many fans are left asking where Whoopi is on The View as the long-running co-host is nowhere to be seen during the show’s premiere.

After The View’s season 26 reading list segment, Ladies Get Lit, the show’s co-hosts left viewers with a selection of reading material to cover them for the summer. The daytime TV show then went on a summer hiatus on Friday, August 4. Now, it’s back for season 27 but there’s one important co-host missing from her usual role.

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Where is Whoopi on The View?

The View returned to screens on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were all in their usual hosting roles for the season 27 premiere.

However, Whoopi Goldberg was nowhere to be seen.

The star is currently on sick leave from the show after contracting COVID-19.

Joy explains Whoopi’s absence

During The View’s season 27 premiere, the show’s co-hosts talked about their summers and expressed that they “missed” each other.

It appears that the ladies will go on “missing” Whoopi a little longer as she is absent from the ABC show.

Speaking of her fellow View star’s absence, Joy said: “She has covid, yes it’s back.”

When will The View co-host return?

Thankfully, fans can rest easy knowing that actor Whoopi’s absence is only temporary.

She is “on the mend,” according to Joy, and is dealing with the “tail-end” of the virus.

Joy added that Whoopi will likely be back on the show this week.