Rachel Lindsay turned up to The View for another rodeo as she filled in for Sunny Hostin. It’s not her first appearance on the popular talk show as The Bachelorette star is hailed a “rare find.” Some are wondering how she has any credentials to be a host, but she has an impressive law background...

When Sunny Hostin is away on holiday, Rachel usually steps in to fill her boots. The Bachelorette fans are hoping the guest host becomes a permanent fixture. So, who is Rachel and who is she married to?

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Who is Rachel Lindsay on The View?

After becoming one of the biggest names in Bachelor Nation, Lindsay announced that she was officially cutting ties with the franchise. Now, she’s a guest host on The View as well as a correspondent for Extra.

She rose to fame on The Bachelorette, where she met her current husband. The star is also an attorney, alongside her experience as a star on The Bachelor season 21, and as The Bachelorette lead in season 13.

Rachel made history as the first African-American lead in the Bachelor franchise. There’s no end to her talents, as she is also a co-host of the Higher Learning podcast alongside Van Lathan on The Ringer platform.

She’s a ‘rare find’ on the ABC show

Fans are loving Rachel covering Sunny on the ABC talk show. One wrote on Twitter, “Rachel Lindsay is a rare find from Reality TV. She’s smart, educated & entertaining all at the same time.”

Rachel is only a temporary replacement for Hostin, who will be back as a regular on Friday. She stepped in for the host back in January and came back during a July episode, much to the excitement of viewers.

Rachel Lindsay sat with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Whoopi said, “So, Sunny’s out today. Rachel Lindsay is here. She’s an author, attorney, and media personality, and all-around really great gal.”

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Who is Rachel Lindsay married to?

Rachel is married to the winner of her Bachelorette season, chiropractor Bryan Abasolo. The couple got married in 2019 in a beautiful destination wedding in Cancún and are still happily married today.

Bryan’s work focuses on weight loss, body contouring, pain relief, and more. The 43-year-old is from Miami, Florida, and proposed to Rachel on the ABC show. However, their wedding was not televised. He told her on the series:

I am the best version of myself when I’m with you. You are so easy and effortless to love and I just want to love you for the rest of my life! Rachel Lynn Lindsay, will you be my reína (queen) forever and marry me?

Guests in attendance at their wedding included Bachelor alums Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, and Bibiana Julian. He plans on having kids one day and would love to have two boys and one girl.

WATCH THE VIEW ON ABC EVERY WEEKDAY AT 11 AM