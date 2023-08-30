Today Show viewers are very much used to seeing the same familiar faces on the morning program each weekday. When a news anchor is absent or a newcomer joins the show, fans are always eagle-eyed and don’t miss a beat. In August 2023, viewers want to know who the new guy on the Today Show is this morning.

On August 29, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and co were joined by a less familiar news anchor. So, let’s find out more about who the new faces are on the morning show, he’s worked as a correspondent for NBC News for years.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Who is the new guy on the Today Show this morning?

As Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, and more Today Show regulars appeared on the new series on August 29, the anchors were joined by another lesser-known correspondent.

The morning show saw some NBC anchors presenting on Tuesday, including Stephanie Ruhle and Jacob Soboroff.

Today covered everything on August 29 including clothing segments, cooking, news, and the recovery of Dylan’s long-lost luggage.

Jacob Soboroff on The Today Show

As Jacob Soboroff presented the news on The Today Show in August, fans were left asking who the “new guy” is.

However, he’s presented on the show many times before and has been an NBC anchor for many years.

Jacob, 40, joined NBC in September 2015 and also works at MSNBC. Prior to joining the network, he hosted YouTube Nation and co-hosted TakePart Live on Pivot TV.

Jacob is also an author

As well as being a news correspondent, Jacob is also an author. He released Separated: Inside an American Tragedy in 2020.

He has over 65k followers on Instagram at @jacobsoboroff.

Jacob has been married to his wife, Nicole Cari, since 2012 and together they have two children.

Nicole is a fashion executive and both she and her husband are based in Los Angeles, California.

