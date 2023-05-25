Whoopi Goldberg achieved EGOT status in 2002. Over 20 years later, her fans are remembering her breakout role in The Color Purple as a remake of the musical is set to release in 2023. Some of Whoopi’s fans ask what the actor’s net worth is as she appears as a co-anchor on The View.

Goldberg is recognized for her roles in blockbuster hits including Sister Act and Ghost, however, less may be known about the actor’s younger years of struggle.

Nowadays, the 67-year-old sits alongside Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and co on The View. Sunny talked about “growing up poor” during the show in May 2023.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth sits at $60 million in 2023.

She reportedly takes home an annual salary of $8 million in her role as co-anchor on The View.

Replacing Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi joined the daytime talk show in 2007.

The View co-host worked as a bricklayer

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023, it was revealed that Whoopi used to work as a bricklayer and a mortuary cosmetologist.

After working various jobs, she later found fame with her breakout role as Celie in The Color Purple.

Today, Whoopi has over 200 acting credits to her name on IMDb.

She won an Oscar for her role as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost in 1991. Whoopi reached EGOT status, winning an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony and an Oscar in her career.

Whoopi once had ‘nowhere to live’

Whoopi was born in Manhattan, New York in 1955 and was raised by her mother in the Chelsea-Eliot Houses public housing project, writes The History Makers.

A Washington Post interview states that the actor hasn’t had it easy in life and “recalled times she did not have a place to live and stayed on the good graces of friends.”

Whoopi is a mother-of-one, her daughter Alex Martin was born in 1973. The report adds: “She recalls, with some difficulty, being a welfare mother in San Diego two years ago…”

Nowadays, Whoopi owns a New Jersey mansion worth almost $3 million.

The subject of “growing up poor” was raised during The View in May 2023.

Sunny Hostin said that she has “nightmares of losing her house,” because she has a “scarcity mindset.”

Whoopi pitched in: “You need to be eating better stuff for you to be having those nightmares.”