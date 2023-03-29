Whoopi Goldberg’s sweatshirt on The View caught viewers’ attention in March 2023.

As well as being a world-famous actor, 67-year-old Whoopi has been a co-host on The View since 2007.

During an episode of The View which saw American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as guests, Whoopi wore an eye-catching number.

Let’s take a look at where fans can get the same sweatshirt as Whoopi.

Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Golberg’s sweatshirt catches fans’ attention

During the March 28 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and co were joined by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

As Joy Behar and the rest of the View ladies chatted with the American Idol judges, fans couldn’t help but notice Whoopi’s sweatshirt.

The Sister Act and Ghost star wasn’t wearing her usual glasses, but she wore a black jumper to share an important message.

What is Whoopi’s sweatshirt representing?

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg was donning a black sweatshirt during her latest appearance on The View.

Her jumper had the words “thoughts and prayers” written on it, but the words are crossed out.

Beneath the “thoughts and prayers” strikethrough text, the jumper reads: “policy and change.”

Whoopi’s jumper is sharing a message of the importance of political change for social justice movements such as gun reform, and racism.

Her sweater is particularly poignant given the recent tragic events that took place in Nashville, Tennesee in March 2023.

She wore it one day after the 2023 Covenant School shooting on March 27.

Where to buy Whoopi Goldberg’s sweatshirt from The View

For any viewers who wish to purchase the same sweatshirt as Whoopi, there’s an Etsy shop selling them online.

The ‘thoughts and prayers policy and change sweatshirt’ costs between $32 and $45 and comes in a variety of colors.

The seller is named Heather and she’s the owner of RiseUpStudioGifts. The sweatshirt can be shipped all over the world.