After six years co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest leaves the show. Fans are asking why Ryan is leaving the show and what happened to him.

When it comes to hosting hit TV shows, Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to being in front of the camera.

He is the host of American Idol, a position he has held for 21 years since the show first began.

As Ryan steps down from his co-hosting role on Live with Kelly and Ryan, many viewers are confused as to why he’s leaving and want to know more.

Photo by Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images

What happened to Ryan Seacrest?

Ryan Seacrest announced in 2023 that he was stepping down from his co-hosting position on daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 48-year-old TV show presenter joined Kelly as a co-host in 2017. He only planned on staying on the show for three years.

However, he loved the role so much that he decided to stay for six years as well as continuing his other hosting gigs including American Idol.

Why did Ryan Seacrest leave the show?

Taking to Instagram on February 16, 2023, Ryan revealed the news that he was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan.

He wrote in the post’s caption that he’d be “transitioning out of Live this Spring.”

Ryan added that he is looking forward to returning to the show to guest host. However, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, would be taking over his role full-time.

When it comes to why Ryan is opting to leave the show, he wrote in his post that he was set to “…shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country.”

What is Ryan leaving to do now?

According to TMZ and a Style Caster report, Ryan plans to move back to LA from New York City where the show is filmed.

He also wrote in his Instagram post to Kelly that he promises to “…forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil…” with her.

The American Idol host plans on starting an olive oil business. TMZ wrote: “He owns property that produces it, and it’s a passion that aligns with his passion for food.”

Ryan also wrote in his IG post that he is opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals in the USA this summer.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images