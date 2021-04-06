Why is Home & Family cancelled? When does the Hallmark show end?











Why is Home & Family cancelled? When does the Hallmark Channel chat show end? Let’s get the decision and details explained.

Over the years, you may find that the hosts of your favourite chat show begin to feel more like friends than anything else.

Tuning in regularly, their voices and presence can become a source of comfort, which is why it’s always a shame if your show of choice comes to an end. For avid viewers of Home & Family, some rather unfortunate news has emerged.

Formerly known as The Home and Family Show, this American morning talk show premiered back in 1996 on The Family Channel, until it wrapped up in 1998. It was later revived in 2012 and has earned somewhat of a new legacy on the Hallmark Channel with co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison.

On the other hand, the show is soon set to disappear from screens. So, why is Home & Family cancelled?

still from Home & Family, Hallmark Channel, YouTube

Why is Home & Family cancelled?

It was announced in March 2021 that the ninth season of Home & Family will be its last, although a reason for Hallmark’s cancellation of the show is yet to be confirmed.

A network spokesperson addressed the decision in a statement:

“The ninth and current season of ‘Home & Family’ will be the series’ last… We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

Explaining the course of the current season, they added: “Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

So, the season hasn’t been cut off and fans will be given a string of new episodes before it wraps up.

As for potential reasons for the cancellation, we can rule out dwindling audiences, as The Wrap includes that season 9 has earned the show its best viewership figures to date.

It’s worth noting that production on the series was ceased twice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of shows have been cancelled since the pandemic began, as it has made production far more difficult.

Although this may have factored into the decision, the spokesperson also acknowledged that “for nearly a decade, the show has anchored [Hallmark’s] daytime lineup”, so perhaps the time had come for a change…

Hi, Dawn- We are sorry to hear that you are upset about Home & Family being cancelled. Thank you for your feedback. We'll pass it along to Hallmark leadership. Thank you! — Hallmark (@Hallmark) March 29, 2021

Cameron Mathison joins General Hospital

The Wrap acknowledges that Cameron Mathison has joined ABC’s General Hospital in the wake of the Home & Family announcement.

The 51-year-old Canadian-American actor played Ryan Lavery on All My Children from 1997 to 2011, so he’s no stranger to soap-opera enthusiasts.

He has already spoken out on the opportunity: “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the General Hospital family! I am incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well. So so excited… thank you!”

Debbie Matenopoulos says farewell

On Monday, April 5th 2021, Debbi posted a snap of her and Cameron to Instagram wigh a lengthy statement on Home & Family’s fate: “Today we kick off the beginning of our final season of @homeandfamilytv. After almost 10 years, our wonderful show that has changed so many peoples lives, is coming to an end.”

She added: “I am finding it quite difficult to actually find the appropriate words to express how special this magical place called Home And Family is to me and to so many others.”

The final episode of Home & Family will air on the Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, August 4th 2021.