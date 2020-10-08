The Trisha Goddard Show is set to return to ITV after it was cancelled several years ago.

It is reportedly going to be aired during slots of former The Jeremy Kyle Show, bringing the reboot back to our daytime TV screens since it was last aired on the UK channel in 2004.

The American host also presented of The Trisha Goddard Show in the USA, which aired from 2012 until 2014, which is when it was cancelled. The morning chat show is reportedly being filmed for a pilot in the UK. So why was The Trisha Goddard Show axed in the first place? Read on to find out all you need to know…

Meet Trisha Goddard

Trisha is a 62-year-old is a British television presenter and actress from London. She is best-known for her morning talk show Trisha, which was broadcast on a mid-morning slot on ITV from 1998 to 2004.

The show was later moved to Channel 5 when the Jeremy Kyle Show began to air on ITV, and continued until it was cancelled in 2010. It involved talking to guests such as people going through troubled times or guiding family reunions.

In her personal life, she has married three times, the latest with mental health professional Peter Gianfrancesco, who she married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. She has two daughters with her second husband and television producer Mark Grieve, who took Peter’s surname as their stepfather.

Trisha is a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in 2008.

Who is the narrator? ITV series’ voiceover is famous actor!

Why was The Trisha Goddard Show cancelled?

Trisha was axed for production in 2004, when ITV refused to allow her own TV production company Town House TV to make more episodes of the show.

She decided not to renew her contract and moved to Channel 5 instead to present a similar show called Trisha Goddard, which began in 2005. It was produced by her own company however statistics showed that repeats of her ITV show got higher ratings than her Channel 5 series.

Then in January 2009, Channel 5 announced that it would not be renewing her contract for financial reasons. It blamed the “current economic climate” for the “difficult decision”.

The US version of the show The Trisha Goddard Show ran for two seasons before being cancelled, however the reason behind it has not been disclosed.

Where does Gloria Hunniford live? Viewers in love with ITV panellist’s garden!

Where else have we seen Trisha Goddard?

Trisha may be recognised from her appearance in Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

She was previously a television presenter for ABC’s The 7.30 Report in Australia, and a host of children’s programme Play School, when she lived down under.

The mum-of-two has also been a regular panellist on Loose Women and hosted Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff for 5 episodes in 2017.

Trisha also made an appearance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? where she raised £75,000, and featured in BBC show Shooting Stars in 2010.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK