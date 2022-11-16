









The Today Show provides many US residents with their daily dose of news. The NBC show often features familiar faces as its newsreaders including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, and many more. So, it’s no wonder that when one of the anchors is absent from the show, many viewers notice.

Lots of Today Show fans have taken to Twitter in November 2022 to ask where Al Roker is. It’s not the first time that Al, or any of the other anchors, have had some time away from their seats on the show. But nevertheless, it has left viewers scratching their heads as to where he is. So, let’s find out more.

Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage

Al Roker is absent from the show

At the beginning of November 2022, fans were taking to the internet to try and find out where Al was.

He was away from his usual reporting post on The Today Show, which had some people concerned.

This isn’t the first time that Al has had some time off work this year. Back in September, he was also absent, but this was due to spending some well-deserved time away with his family.

Al explained his absence via Instagram where she showed snaps of himself and his wife abroad.

THE TODAY SHOW: Bobbie Thomas is back after sadly losing her husband

Where is Al Roker from The Today Show?

Al has kept a relatively low profile on social media while he’s had a couple of weeks off.

The NBC star appeared back on The Today Show on Monday, November 14, but only in pre-recorded clips for the news show.

Al didn’t confirm why he was off work. But, his wife replied to a commenter on her Instagram post on November 11 to explain that he hadn’t been feeling well. Deborah Roberts wrote: “ahh thanks for this . He’s a bit under the weather but ok.”

Al has other projects going on

During Al’s time off, he hasn’t explained exactly what else he’s been up to, but he has given fans some clues via his Instagram page.

Despite, in his wife’s words, being “under the weather”, Al has still been sharing other projects that he’s been involved with in 2022.

He posted a clip of a climate project he’s involved in with Dylan Dreyer as well as honoring veterans on Veteran’s Day via his Instagram page.

Hello! Magazine also reports that Al has collaborated with Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center in November 2022.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK