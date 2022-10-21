









Bear Brown’s wife Raiven has revealed her baby bump as the Alaskan Bush People couple get prepared for baby number two. They already share a son, River, together, and got married in January earlier this year.

Fans of the Discovery family are now over the moon with excitement, after the couple announced their pregnancy in May. Raiven first gave birth to their son River Brown on March 9th 2020, when he was born prematurely.

They are now expecting another boy, which would make them a family-of-four. The couple also plans to eventually build their own home atop North Star Ranch so they can move and be closer to Bear’s mom Ami Brown.

Raiven Adams shows baby bump

Bear gave an update on his wife Raiven’s pregnancy, sharing a photo on October 20th of their son River kissing her bump. The post received over 12K likes in the space of 24 hours, mainly from their Alaskan Bush People fans.

The father wrote in the caption: “I think River is going to make a great big brother!!!”

Raiven made sure to clear up any opinions on their son’s outfit, writing in the comments: “Don’t judge his outfit combo 😂 it was thrown on around the house by daddy.”

It is the first update they have given on Raiven’s pregnancy since a photo of River wearing a ‘Mama’s Boy’ top was posted in early July, when Bear wrote in the caption:

It’s a boy!!!! So awesome gonna have another boy!!! We couldn’t be more excited! Such amazing news!!!

Alaskan Bush fans congratulate duo

When Bear shared the post of his wife Raiven’s baby bump being kissed by their son River, which was reshared onto the official Alaskan Bush People Instagram page, fans were overjoyed with excitement.

One fan wrote: “Congratulations your wolf pack is growing amazing ❤️.”

Another said: “Wait what!? omg!!! congrats!!! yall are the cutest family!!”

“Congratulations!! Love your beautiful family!!❤️,” penned a fellow Alaskan Bush People viewer. Some also asked the couple when their due date is, but they have not revealed this information yet.

As they revealed their gender in July, which is usually done at around 18 to 21 weeks, it can be estimated that the couple’s due date for baby number two is around late October and mid-November.

Bear and Raiven: Relationship timeline

The pair first met at Noah Brown’s wedding in August 2018 where Raiven was assisting her mum as a photographer.

Keeping their relationship very private for the first year, within the space of two months, the pair had made their relationship public and gotten engaged in the summer of 2019.

The whirlwind romance quickly turned sour when in September that same year, the couple called off their engagement. Shortly after, Raiven announced her pregnancy, before their son, River, was born in March 2020.

The couple remained separated until later in 2021 when they gave their relationship another go, before splitting but later rekindling. They then got married in January earlier this year, and are expecting baby number two.

