









Alaskan Bush People season 14’s new episode sees mom Ami Brown facing a huge dilemma as she and son Bam have to find ways to make their ranch self-sustaining.

The new episode entitled The Alaskan Code dropped on Sunday, October 23. It sees the Brown family trying to forge their way forward after their dad Billy’s death in 2021.

“It’s been one full year since they lost their patriarch and each of the Brown siblings braces for their first real foray into true adulthood. Can they forge their own paths and still keep the spirit of the Wolfpack’s one-for-all dream alive?,” the episode description reads.

Alaskan Bush People’s mom Ami Brown faces a dilemma

A new promo of the latest episode posted on Alaskan Bush People’s Twitter account shows Ami facing a huge dilemma.

The 59-year-old matriarch is in charge of her late husband Billy’s business, Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, according to The Sun.

Fans of the Discovery show know that Ami takes great pride in her outdoor garden as well as her ranch. She is also deeply attached to the animals on her ranch.

However, the recent promo from the series shows her son Bam stepping up to help Ami take care of the ranch as she struggles to keep it going.

“It’s definitely a problem that we are putting way more into the ranch than we are getting out of it,” Bam tells the audience in the promo. He notes that the current method of running the ranch is costing the family a lot of work, money and time to care for all the livestock.

Bam notes that everyone in the family has the tendency to view animals as pets. “But you have to keep in mind that it’s about being self-sufficient.” In order to be self-sufficient, one has to be willing to raise, butcher, and sell the animals.

Asking Ami about what she wishes to do with one of her animals, Bam asks if she wants to sell or butcher an animal from the ranch.

An emotional Ami responds by saying “sell it on the hoof.” Bam, who doesn’t understand what she means, asks her if she wants to butcher the animal before selling it. But she further explains that ‘on the hoof’ means “walking alive.”

Talking to the camera, the emotional matriarch notes “I can’t help how attached I get to the animals.”

“I love animals,” she notes.

Ami has been through a lot in the past few years

Alaskan Bush People’s viewers love and appreciate Ami for her resilience. The mother of seven has been through a lot in the past few years.

In April 2017, Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, as reported by TVShowcase.com. The reality star beat cancer after a battle that spanned a couple of years. However, on the heels of her recovery came her husband’s death.

Billy Brown passed away after suffering a seizure in 2021. He was 68 at the time.

Moreover, in April 2021, the Brown family was met with a lawsuit.

A Tennessee doctor named Robert Maughon reportedly filed the lawsuit against the late Billy’s estate and his family business, Alaska Wilderness Family Productions over an alleged breach of contract, according to Screenrant.

Ami filed to get the suit dismissed, stating “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” But the case is still ongoing.

Alaskan Bush People’s next episode comes out on October 30th

Season 14’s episode 5 releases on October 30. The episode, entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, chronicles Brown’s family journey as they handle their estate after dad Billy’s death.

“The Brown siblings battle boat issues while racing to meet a deadline to see a dream property; in Washington,” the description reads.

The episode will also see Bam trying to save money on the rach expenses by learning skills from a local hay farmer.

Bear and Raiven will also share big news about their future.

