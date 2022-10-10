Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”











Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life.

Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether he is married or in a relationship. He is, in fact, in a long-term commitment with the field producer of the Discovery Channel show who he says he is “head over heels” for.

Is Bam Bam married?

Bam is not currently married, however, he is in a long-term relationship with Allison Kagan, who was the field producer of the Discovery Channel show for several seasons according to The Sun.

Before he left, he said he had fallen “head over heels” for a city girl, who “stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up”.

After falling in love, Bam returned in 2019 to his family’s Washington state ranch with Allison by his side. His family has known Allison Kagan for a long time, as between 2015 and 2018, “she served as a supervising producer on Alaskan Bush People and produced nearly 30 episodes,” according to Radar Online.

The family supposedly “don’t show her the same level of respect”

Despite the family knowing Allison for years there are some issues between them according to an insider. They alleged:

They do not show Bam’s woman Allison the same level of respect, and it really just sets him off because they’ve known her longer than any of his brother’s new fame-hungry girls.

The source also exclaimed that the reality TV star is “fed up” with the double standards. Bam has professed his love for the producer multiple times on the show and it looks like she isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Bam Bam’s net worth

Bam Bam Brown has a tremendous amount of wealth from his work in the Discovery reality TV series as according to Celeb Live Update, his net worth is a hefty $300,000.

Bam Bam’s father, Brian Brown’s net worth, is at $500,000 from the show. The entire Brown family is estimated to be worth a total of 60 million dollars in terms of net worth as well.

Despite Bam Bam’s two-year hiatus from the show, he is back at it in the bush and making more money. Definitely enough to buy a ring for Allison and hopefully pop the question…

