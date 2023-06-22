Gabe Brown rose to fame alongside his family on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People. Since the series launched in 2014, Gabe and the rest of the Brown family have become reality stars. He’s boasting an Instagram following of over 230k in 2023.

Alaskan Bush People fans love being kept up to date with the latest in the Brown family’s lives. Bear, Snowbird, and Rain Brown are super active on social media. Judging by Gabe’s recent Instagram posts, he’s giving them everything they need, too, as he shares all kinds of snaps – including a recent doctor’s visit.

Credit: Discovery Australia YouTube channel

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown

Gabe Brown is the fourth-born son of the Brown family.

He’s 33 years old which makes him younger than his brothers, Bear, Bam Bam, and Matt, but older than Noah.

Gabe has two younger sisters, Bird and Rain Brown. He also has a half-sister, from his late father’s first marriage, Twila Byars.

Two years on from the sad passing of their father, Billy Brown, some of the Alaskan Bush People paid tribute to him on Father’s Day in 2023 including Bird Brown.

Gabe gets a tetanus shot

Taking to Instagram on June 21, Gabe shared that he had to take a trip to the doctor’s office.

He wrote that he had to have a tetanus shot after standing on something: “…when will I learn to watch where I step lol.”

Despite having to get a shot from the nurse, Gabe said that it was pretty much pain-free.

The Alaskan Bush People star captioned his post: “Just got a tetanus shot, it didn’t really hurt too bad, the nurse said that’s cause I have huge Biceps…”

His brother takes to the comments section

Gabe pouted for the ‘gram showing off his band-aid after getting a shot at the doctor’s in June.

Many people took to the comments section of his post to send well wishes. Some also wrote that Gabe’s biceps are “supreme.”

The Discovery Channel star’s brother, Bear Brown, commented on his post to call him a “copycat” as Bear had also been to get a tetanus shot back in April.

Bear also took to Instagram to share an update with his fans back in April and said that he had “accidently stabbed” himself while working.

He wrote: “Hey everybody! I was working yesterday, hauling hay and undoing old barbed wire and I accidentally stabbed myself really deep with a rusty piece of barbed wire so I had to go to the emergency room, to get a tetanus shot!”