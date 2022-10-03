Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown is committed to her dogs not a man











Discovery docudrama Alaskan Bush People is back and that means the youngest child of Ami and Billy Brown, Rain, is back too. The 19-year-old is a big part of the show and fans seem to love her on her social media as well as her two dogs.

Fans of Rain want to know about her current relationship status and whether she’s married after they noticed what looked like an engagement ring on her finger in one of her past posts.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Is Rain Brown married?

Distractify reports Rain is just 19 years old and is not married. The reality TV star is single and doesn’t seem to want to speak much about her relationships on the show.

Rain calls her fans “rainbows,” which has led some fans to question whether she could be a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Whatever her status, she is a supporter of the community. However, it seems as though her relationship with God and her beloved pets is the most important thing in her life right now.

View Instagram Post

Fans convinced she was engaged

A couple of years ago, some fans were certain Rain was engaged. The rumor came about when she brought her beloved puppy, Jakson. The reality TV star shared photos of the tiny Pomeranian with her followers but it wasn’t just the adorable puppy that caught fans’ attention.

While Jakson slept, the photo showed Rain’s left hand and a ring on her finger – yes, THAT finger. It looked like a diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

People flooded the comments section with inquiries about the jewelry, wondering whether Rain had gotten secretly engaged.

“Omg Rain, did I miss something? He is cute but look at that,” one person commented with a diamond ring emoji.

Rain was quick to shut down any wedding rumours, however, by replying: “It’s not a wedding ring.”

View Instagram Post

CHECK IT OUT: Bird Brown rushed to the hospital in the new season of Alaskan Bush People

Rain committed to God – and her dogs

Despite not having a partner, Rain is committed to God and her two dogs. Her Instagram bio reads: “Mother to Jakson and Harley. Child of God.”

When we say Rain loves her dogs, she REALLY loves her dogs. The reality TV star shares pictures of her pups with her 364K followers – and they all seem to love the fur babies just as much.

As well as black Pomeranian Jakson, Rain has an adorable border collie named Harley. Rain has said on the show her dogs are her best friends – and we can see that through her posts. If she’s not out on walks with her boys, she’s cosying up at home with them.

Who needs a man in your life when you’ve got dogs?

View Instagram Post

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK