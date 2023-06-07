Ami Brown is officially on TikTok in 2023 and the Alaskan Bush People took the opportunity to update fans on the latest at the Brown family’s ranch. Ami lives at North Star Ranch, the dwelling that’s been featured on the family’s Discovery series for some time.

Speaking of the amount of work that needs to be done at North Star Ranch, Ami explained that she is finding it hard to “know where to start” with the home’s long list of jobs. The Discovery Channel star managed to find some tranquility in it all as she explained that her surroundings provide her with “beautiful birdsong.”

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Where is Ami Brown’s ranch?

Ami Brown and her family reside at North Star Ranch which is located in Palmer Mountain near Loomis, Washington.

The Alaskan Bush People star tags herself at Palmer Mountain in her latest TikToks as she tells fans about the latest from the ranch. Their home in Washington is actually many miles away from Alaska.

There are two lakes located close to North Star Ranch – Palmer and Wannacut Lake.

Alaskan Bush People star says ‘lots needs doing’

On June 6, 2023, Bear Brown took to Instagram to share that his mom is set to begin posting more content to TikTok.

He shared a link to his mom’s video where she explains that “a lot needs doing” at North Star Ranch.

She said: “There’s so much that needs to be done, it’s hard to know where to start.”

Ami added that it was a “beautiful day” at the ranch, and hoped that her followers could hear the birdsong and see the “beauty” of the ranch.

Ami says ‘work to do’ after wildfire

Another “beautiful day” seeing over things at North Star Ranch means enjoying the Washington scenery, but also evaluating the list of mammoth tasks that need carrying out.

Ami explains “one thing that needs to be done” in her TikTok, directing her camera to hills in the distance.

She says a lot of trees that were burned in the 2020 Palmer wildfire “need to be taken down.”

Ami added that the area will require “reforestation to prevent land erosion.”

Some Alaskan Bush People may remember how much the wildfires affected the Brown family.

Noah Brown explained on the show that he and his wife “put everything they had” in their mountain home. But, the fire “took out everything they worked for,” including their livestock and animals.

Despite the huge amount of work that needs completing after the fires, Ami also said that there are many things to appreciate, including butterflies to admire and wild roses blooming on her land.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM