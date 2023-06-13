Bear Brown has Alaskan Bush People fans “loving” his new look as he takes to Instagram with a smiley selfie in 2023. Discovery star Bear just celebrated his 36th birthday and has tonnes of followers filling his comments section with compliments. Some wrote that “36 looks good on” him.

After rising to fame alongside his family on Alaskan Bush People, Bear Brown has built up an Instagram following of over 300,000. Many aspects of the Brown family’s lives have played out on their TV show including Bear’s wedding and the aftermath of a huge wildfire that swept their land. As fans await another season of the Discovery show, Bear is giving them all kinds of content on his social media pages.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Bear Brown posts new selfie

On June 12, 2023, just after Bear’s 36th birthday, the Alaskan Bush People star took to Instagram to share a selfie with his fans.

The photo caption reads: “Just me,” as Bear smiles for the camera wearing a stripey sweater.

Bear sports his trademark long hair and bear and wears a long silver necklace with a pendant.

Alaskan Bush People fans say ‘stay strong’

Many of Bear’s fans were still wishing him a Happy Birthday in the comments of his latest selfie.

More told the Discovery Channel star to “stay strong,” and “stay extreme,” as he is the self-proclaimed “king of extreme.”

More wrote: “You are enough,” on Bear’s post.

Another said: “Don’t stop being you.”

Bear is ‘looking great’

The compliments kept coming through in the comments section of Bear’s selfie post in June 2023.

One fan wrote that the star looks “a lot like” his late father, Billy Brown. Another commented that he looks so much like his sister, Bird Brown.

More simply said that Bear is “looking great,” and more said that they “love” his new look.

Another commented: “36 looks good on ya.”

Taking to the ‘gram on his birthday, Bear shared another selfie wearing a North Star Ranch hoodie.

He captioned his post: “Today is my 36th Birthday!!!! I can’t believe I’ve made it this long lol! Thank you for all the overwhelming support and birthday wishes! Much appreciated!!! God bless everybody!”