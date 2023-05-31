Bear Brown is taking to the ‘gram showing photos of himself climbing a windmill in 2023. The Alaskan Bush People star is renowned for being high-energy and loves being at one with nature. Bear is the self-proclaimed ‘King of Extreme’ who rose to fame on the Discovery Channel show alongside his family members.

From following Bear’s dating journey to seeing him become a father, watching him fish and build a treehouse, Alaskan Bush People fans really have seen all the elements of his life on screen. Fans have witnessed all kinds of highs and lows over the course of the series. The Brown family was left heartbroken in 2021 following the loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, at the age of 68.

Bear Brown climbs windmill

Alaskan Bush People fans are likely used to seeing Bear Brown climb trees, roll on the ground, skid through snow, and all kinds of other things.

In May 2023, the Discovery Channel star, who loves heights, shows that he’s still living his best life as he climbs a huge windmill.

Some of Bear’s followers asked what he was up to as he shared the snaps of himself climbing, but he’s yet to reveal if there was a reason he needed to reach the top of the structure.

It’s not the first time fans have seen the windmill

The Instagram post of Bear climbing the windmill looks to have jogged many fans’ memories.

Fans wrote in the comments section of his post that they “loved the episode” when the windmill was put up.

Another wrote: “So many hopes and dreams with that windmill.”

More fans asked the Discovery Channel star if the windmill was working.

The Browns had to disassemble the windmill before on Alaskan Bush People.

Bear and his brother, Gabe, climbed the 30ft structure without safety harnesses in order to fix it.

Fans say Bear’s energy drink ‘kicked in’

Bear’s windmill climbing post comes just a day after he announced that he has partnered up with energy drink brand Monster.

Bear’s partnership with Monster is the first one he’s signed and he announced the exciting news with a promotional video on the ‘gram.

As the Alaskan Bush People star shared the snap of him scaling the windmill, one of his followers commented on his post: “The energy drink has kicked in I see!”

