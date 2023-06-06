Bear Brown is the self-proclaimed ‘King of Extreme’ and in his latest Instagram post, his fans liken him to Rambo. The Alaskan Bush People star is no stranger to the outdoors. He loves heights and can often be seen climbing trees and scaling windmills. Now, he’s dubbing himself “James Bond,” after posting a “fictional” action-packed clip online.

The Alaskan Bush People have been appearing on the Discovery Channel since 2014 and over the years, fans have gotten to know each of the Brown family members. Bear appears on the show alongside his siblings including Snowbird, Rain, and Gabe.

Fans hail Bear Brown ‘Rambo’

Alaskan Bush People star Bear has fans dubbing him “Rambo” in June 2023 after his latest Instagram post.

The 35-year-old took to his social media page to share a fictional action-packed fictional clip with his followers.

Bear wrote in the clip’s caption: “The name isn’t James Bond!”

By the looks of it, fans are likening Bear Brown to Rambo rather than Bond in the comments.

The star shared the clip which does not feature real explosions, gunfire, or him causing harm.

Bear’s ‘Rambo’ clip is ‘Oscar-worthy’ say fans

Bear’s short video shows him shooting a gun in a snowy forest and running away as explosive balls of fire follow him.

The Discovery Channel star had fans writing that his dramatic performance is “Oscar-worthy.”

Some wrote: “Go Bear,” and “awesome,” in the comments. Others said the clip was “very cool” and “great.”

Bond montage goes down a treat

Judging by fans’ comments on Bear’s post, his Bond-Esq montage went down a treat.

Many of the star’s followers are used to seeing him living an action-packed life.

However, in 2023, it appears that Bear is embracing some of his other talents including singing, playing the guitar, and now, acting.

The Alaskan Bush People cast member took to TikTok in June to share a video of himself singing an original song while playing the guitar.

He also recently signed a deal with energy drink brand Monster which he said is the first partnership he’s opted for.

A photo of Bear climbing a 30ft windmill on the family’s ranch had some fans joking asking if the “Monster had kicked in,” in 2023.

